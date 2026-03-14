31 labour dept recruits receive appointment letters

Vijayawada: Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash on Friday handed over appointment letters to 28 newly recruited assistant labour officers (ALOs) and three junior assistants as part of the efforts to strengthen State’s labour department. The appointment letters were distributed during a programme at the Secretariat. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the government is firmly committed to the welfare and protection of workers across the state. He said the newly appointed officers would play a crucial role in improving the efficiency of the labour department and ensuring better services for workers. Congratulating the new recruits, Minister Subhash urged them to work responsibly and uphold the trust placed in the government by the people.

He advised the officers to treat the protection of workers’ rights as their primary responsibility while performing their duties. At the same time, they should maintain a balance between industrial development and labour welfare by implementing labour laws with transparency and fairness.

The Minister also directed the officials to ensure that labour welfare schemes reach every eligible beneficiary. He particularly stressed the need to focus on the registration and welfare of unorganised sector workers, who form a large portion of the workforce in the state.

He asked the officers to respond promptly to labour-related issues in their respective districts and ensure that workers receive justice through strict enforcement of labour laws. The young officers, he said, should work with dedication and commitment in their roles.

Highlighting the importance of labour in the State’s growth, the Minister said workers play a vital role in the development of Andhra Pradesh and that the services of labour department must reach people more effectively. He emphasised that industrial growth and labour welfare must progress together.

Subhash added that providing quality service to the public is the duty of every government employee and reaffirmed the government’s continued commitment to labour welfare.

Labour Commissioner Gandham Chandrudu, Joint Commissioner Lakshminarayana, newly appointed ALOs and other officials attended the programme.