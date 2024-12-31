31.9% decrease in crimes in Sathya Sai dist: SP Ratna

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): Establishment of strong surveillance at field-level helped in decrease of crimes in the district this year, stated district SP V Ratna. At a press conference at district police office here on Monday, she explained the statistics of various cases registered in the district in 2024, prompt resolution given to the victims and the annual report of performance of police department.

According to SP Ratna, crimes in the district have decreased by 31.9 per cent compared to last year due to the use of cutting-edge technology, implementation of PD Act, rural slums, awareness measures on civil rights, cybercrime, atrocities against women and children and others. Priority was given to community policing. 2024 general elections were held peacefully amidst tight security. This year, a total of 627 gambling and matka cases were registered, 2,757 accused were arrested and Rs. 98,96,933 was seized.

13 marijuana cases were registered by using drones, 36 people were arrested and 24.1 kg marijuana was seized.

Out of the property cases registered this year, 107 cases were solved and Rs 1,44,38,088 was recovered from the accused. Last year, 475 cases were registered against those involved in illegal traffic and 579 people were arrested, while this year, 1,118 cases were registered and 1,161 people were arrested. 107 SC and ST atrocity cases were registered last year and this year, 102 cases were registered in the district, showing a decrease of 4.6 per cent. PD Act has been applied against four people in the district who are repeatedly committing crimes, and history sheets were opened against 126 people. Last year, 544 accident cases were registered, while this year, 550 cases were registered. Comparted to last year, crimes against women reduced by 6.72 per cent this year. Nine suicide cases registered this year, while 18 cases registered last year.

39 cases of cybercrime were registered this year and property worth Rs 3,46,97,202 was lost. Number of missing cases this year was decreased compared to last year. 546 cases were reported last year, while 531 cases reported this year. 580 missing mobile phones worth Rs 80,25,000 were recovered against 667 complaints through CHAT-BOT (Cell. 6305800426) and CEIR. SP V Ratna assured that they will focus on road accidents and take special measures to reduce accidents due to drunk driving.

In addition to creating awareness among motorists on road safety rules, special attention will be paid to open drinking and drunk driving, she added.