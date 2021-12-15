3.25 lakh MT paddy to be procured in Guntur district

Guntur: The district administration is procuring paddy through 734 Rytu Bharosa Kendras for the convenience of farmers.

Following instructions of the government, the district administration introduced the system.

The district administration is maintaining transparency in paddy procurement.

The district administration will purchase paddy from the farmers who enrolled their names in the e-KYC. The district officials completed 99 per cent e-crop booking so far and completed 68 percent e-KYC.

As many as 75 primary agriculture marketing societies, 205 marketing committees, 13 farmers produce organisations and 441 DCMS centres engaged in the paddy procurement. The district administration has already appointed necessary staff at paddy procurement centres.

For 'A' grade varieties, the government is paying Rs 1,960, for common varieties Rs 1,940 per quintal. The amount will be paid within 21 days of paddy purchase to the farmers.

The district administration targeted to procure 3.25-lakh metric tonnes of paddy during this kharif.

According to the guidelines issued by the Centre, moisture percentage should be below 17 percent.

The district administration started paddy procurement from December 10 in the district. The officials have made all the arrangements to purchase paddy from the farmers through the RBKs.