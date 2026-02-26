The Yellow Straw Opens 4th Hyderabad Outlet at Knowledge City, Sets Sights on 100 Locations

The Yellow Straw, the home-grown fresh beverage and healthy food brand built around everyday accessible wellness, has launched its fourth outlet in Hyderabad at Knowledge City, Silpa Gram Craft Village, HITEC City. Guided by its core pillars of fresh, healthy, tasty and convenient, the brand offers a wide variety of nutrient-dense options including freshly made juices, smoothies, smoothie bowls, salads, sandwiches and light eats, all prepared from scratch after an order is placed. The strategic launch strengthens The Yellow Straw’s growing presence across key corporate and community hubs in Hyderabad and aligns with its broader expansion roadmap targeting a network of over 100 outlets in the coming phase.

Founded by Vikram Khinwasara and Piyush Kankaria, The Yellow Straw was created to address the trust gap in organised juice and healthy food formats by focusing on ingredient transparency and clean sourcing. With a strict no added water, no preservatives and no refined sugar philosophy, the brand has positioned itself as a reliable destination for fresh, flavour-forward food and beverages designed to integrate seamlessly into busy lifestyles.

Strategically located within one of Hyderabad’s most active work and lifestyle districts, the Knowledge City outlet has been designed as a grab-and-go wellness stop for office-goers, fitness enthusiasts, students and visitors seeking quick yet wholesome options. The launch reflects the brand’s rapid expansion in Hyderabad and its continued focus on making healthy eating accessible across high-footfall urban hubs.

The Yellow Straw’s menu challenges the perception that healthy eating lacks variety by offering diverse, everyday options that balance taste and nutrition. Customers can choose from freshly made juices that retain natural flavour and nutritional value, smoothies and smoothie bowls prepared with fresh Greek yogurt, whole wheat brown bread sandwiches, fruit-forward salads featuring paneer and artisanal ingredients, and a range of shakes and light eats supporting hydration, energy and mindful snacking.

Speaking on the launch, Piyush Kankaria, co-founder, The Yellow Straw, said, “Our goal has always been to make healthy eating approachable and enjoyable for everyday life. With the Knowledge City outlet, we are strengthening our Hyderabad footprint while continuing to offer customers diverse, fresh and clean options that fit seamlessly into fast-paced schedules.”

Vikram Khinwasara, co-founder, The Yellow Straw, added, “Consumers today value transparency and authenticity in what they consume. Our commitment to ingredient integrity and visible preparation allows customers to trust the experience, and expanding across Hyderabad’s key hubs helps us bring that promise closer to more people.”

The Yellow Straw’s newest outlet is now open at Knowledge City, Silpa Gram Craft Village, HITEC City, Hyderabad, serving its signature range of freshly made juices, smoothies, smoothie bowls, salads, sandwiches and light eats positioned as a convenient alternative to conventional fast food.

Address: The Yellow Straw, Knowledge City, Silpa Gram Craft Village, HITEC City, Hyderabad, Telangana 500032