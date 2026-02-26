“Life Insurance Is an Enabler” — Ravindra Sharma, SBI Life

This thinking is deeply aligned with SBI Life’s core philosophy of “Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye”, which emphasizes that life insurance is not just a financial product—it is an enabler of life choices. By securing the future of loved ones, the brand reinforces that aspirations and responsibilities can coexist, helping individuals pursue dreams with confidence and peace of mind.

Through relatable storytelling and emotionally resonant narratives, the campaign positions SBI Life as a partner in life’s journey—one that safeguards both ambition and responsibility, ensuring that life’s possibilities are within reach for every individual and family across India.

Why were Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja chosen as the first brand ambassadors of SBI Life? Who does Jolly & Polly represent?

Today’s consumer is aspirational, confident, and willing to pursue meaningful goals, but equally conscious of responsibilities towards family. Decisions are rarely driven by impulse alone; they are shaped by a balance between ambition and accountability. This evolving mindset formed the foundation for our choice of brand ambassadors.

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja naturally embody these complementary approaches to life. Introduced as Jolly and Polly, they do not appear as conventional celebrity endorsers, but as representations of two approaches which drive individuals to take life’s decisions.

Together, ‘Jolly & Polly’ mirror the inner conversations common in Indian households, balancing the desire to move forward with the responsibility of caring for loved ones. Their role is not to dramatize insurance but to normalize it, demonstrating that protection through life insurance has an empowering impact on individuals, enabling optimism and progress.

‘Jolly’, brought to life by Rishabh Pant, embodies instinct, optimism, and the courage to live fully. He is seen encouraging people to see life differently, showing that planning is not giving up freedom, but protecting and pursuing it. ‘Polly’, personified by Ravindra Jadeja, represents composure, assurance, and long-term thinking. He is seen guiding the conversation with calm and clarity, emphasizing that preparedness is an act of responsibility that strengthens both personal ambition and family security.

How does this campaign connect with the younger audience?

Younger audiences today are ambitious, informed and eager to make independent choices, but they are also increasingly aware of their responsibilities, towards family, financial stability and long-term security. This generation is not avoiding familial responsibility; instead, they are seeking ways to balance it with the pursuit of individual passion.

The campaign connects with this mind-set by showcasing situations that are common in Indian households, such as career shifts, personal ambitions, and life choices that involve both courage and caution. Rather than using financial jargon or technical messaging, the narrative shows how financial protection quietly enables confidence, allowing young individuals to take progressive steps to pursue their passion wholeheartedly, once familial responsibilities are secured.

For younger consumers, especially first-time policyholders, the message is clear: planning early is not about limiting choices, but about empowerment. By securing the needs of loved ones, they gain the freedom to pursue their aspirations with clarity, confidence and peace of mind.

What will be SBI Life's brand focus in the future?

SBI Life’s brand focus going forward will be to deepen its role as an enabler of aspirations, reinforcing the idea that financial assurance empowers individuals to pursue life with confidence. The brand will continue to champion the balance between ambition and responsibility, positioning life insurance not as a product of necessity, but as a proactive choice that unlocks freedom and possibility.

Building on the philosophy of “Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye,” SBI Life will focus on creating culturally relevant narratives, strengthening emotional connections, and making financial protection simpler and more accessible across life stages and geographies.

At the same time, the brand will increasingly leverage innovation, digital engagement, and customer-centric solutions to meet the evolving needs of a new, aspirational India—ensuring that protection keeps pace with ambition.

In short, we want to be the aspiration engine of India, fueling progress, one individual and one household at a time.