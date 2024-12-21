32K acres of Waqf lands encroached: Abdul Aziz

Live
Nellore: AP State Waqf Board Chairman and Nellore Parliament TDP president Sheik Abdul Aziz has alleged that about 32,000 acres of Waqf Board lands were illegally occupied in the State in recent times.
During a video conference held with officials from his office here on Friday, Aziz directed them to dig out the reasons of illegal occupation of Waqf properties including the names of land grabbers in this mega scam. Instructing the officials to act firm with the land grabbers by seeking police help if necessary, to protect Waqf Board properties.
The Waqf Board Chairman has ordered the officials to feel more responsible and transparent while dealing the cases related to illegal occupation of Waqf Board lands. Otherwise, they should be ready to face severe departmental action, he warned.
Aziz asked the officials to bring to his notice if they are facing any political pressure in this regard.