35 candidates in fray for Graduates constituency

Rajamahendravaram: Following the withdrawal of nominations, 35 candidates remain in the race for the Ubhaya Godavari Graduates’ MLC election. A total of 54 nominations were filed, of which 11 were rejected during scrutiny, while eight candidates withdrew from the contest.

Polling is scheduled for February 27, from 8 am o 4 pm. Key candidates include Perabathula Rajasekhar representing the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance, DV Raghavulu from PDF, GV Sundar as an independent, and BVSR Murthy, a retired CTO from Rajamahendravaram. The graduates’ constituency has a total of 3,13,126 registered voters.

Eluru District Election Returning Officer and Collector K Vetri Selvi has urged all candidates to cooperate in ensuring smooth and peaceful elections. She emphasised the importance of adhering to the election code and obtaining prior approval from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee for any TV or social media campaigns.

Meanwhile, independent candidate Satti Raju Swamy, a resident of Razole in Konaseema district, withdrew his nomination and extended support to alliance candidate Perabathula Rajasekhar. Following discussions led by TDP media coordinator Bolla Satish Babu, TDP BC Cell State Representative Chelluboina Srinivas and BJP leader Upadrishta Nagarjuna, Swamy stepped down from the race.

He later joined the TDP in the presence of party State president Palla Srinivasa Rao.

On the other hand, East Godavari District assistant election officer and District Revenue Officer T Seetharama Murthy has instructed polling staff to have a thorough understanding of the polling process for the upcoming Graduates’ MLC elections.

Speaking at the first phase of training for presiding officers and assistant presiding officers held on Friday at SKVT Government Degree College, he emphasised the importance of following the guidelines set by the Election Commission. A total of 102 presiding officers and 102 assistant presiding officers have been appointed in the district.

He advised polling staff to familiarise themselves with every aspect of the election rules and procedures. Presiding officers, along with their teams, must report to the distribution centres a day before polling and ensure that all necessary materials are allocated as per the checklist.

He also clarified that mobile phones will not be allowed inside polling stations. The training session was attended by KRRC special deputy collector K Bhaskar Reddy, master trainers, presiding officers and assistant

presiding officers.