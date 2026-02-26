35,268 kg of cannabis destroyed in Anakapalli

Anakapalli: Instilling fear among organised drug networks and reflecting their commitment towards a drug-free society, the Andhra Pradesh Police have scripted a success chapter in the Visakhapatnam Range by burning an enormous quantity of seized drugs into ashes.

Acting on the directions of the DGP and underlining zero tolerance towards narcotics, the seized cannabis were scientifically destroyed through incineration at the Coastal Waste Management Project in Parawada of Anakapalli district.

Speaking at a media conference on Wednesday, Inspector General, Visakhapatnam Range Gopinath Jatti, along with Alluri Seetharama Raju district Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar and Anakapalli district Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha, outlined the relentless and multi-pronged campaign launched to destroy illegal cannabis cultivation and drug trafficking networks across the region.

The scale of seizures reflects the intensity of the operations. In Alluri Seetharama Raju district, the police seized 35,268.374- kg of ganja and 132.157 litres of hashish oil in 451 cases, while in Anakapalli district, 17,068.24-kg of ganja and 10.03 litres of hashish oil were seized in 332 cases. Altogether, 52,337-kg of ganja and 142.187 litres of hashish oil seized from 783 cases were destroyed.

Over the past 20 months, the police conducted surprise raids and intelligence-led operations, registering 976 cases and arresting 2,405 persons. During this period, 55,346.292 kg ganja and 56.275-lt of hashish oil were seized, history sheets were opened against 1,599 individuals, and 685 vehicles used for drug transportation were confiscated. As many as 24 inter-state drug gangs were identified with 129 key members placed under constant surveillance.

Leveraging modern technology, the police monitored 129 identified drug hotspots through 1,360 sorties using 33 state-of-the-art drones, leading to several offenders being caught red-handed even in remote and forested areas. In a strong financial crackdown under the NDPS Act, illegal assets worth Rs.9.19 crore acquired through drug trafficking were identified and frozen, effectively choking the economic lifeline of the drug syndicates.

Emphasising that the campaign goes beyond enforcement, the police highlighted their parallel focus on rehabilitation and prevention. A total of 401 victims were counselled through six deaddiction centres, while 244 individuals were admitted for treatment.

To eliminate cannabis cultivation at the grassroots level, 1.59-crore saplings were distributed to farmers across 29,840 acres to encourage alternative and sustainable crops.

Appealing to the youth and the public at large, IG Gopinath Jatti urged citizens not to fall prey to drugs and cooperate with the police by giving information to them, dialing 1972 or 1933.

“The youth should not sacrifice their golden future for drugs. With collective responsibility and public support, we can build a cannabis-free society,” he said. The massive destruction of cannabis and the comprehensive approach adopted by the Visakhapatnam Range police reflect their collective fight against drugs.