Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi seeks action on Rohingya immigrants

Hyderabad: The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi on Wednesday urged the Telangana government to launch a special drive to identify and deport alleged illegal Bangladeshi Rohingya immigrants residing in the State.

A delegation led by Samithi president G. Raghava Reddy and general secretary Ravinutla Shashidhar met the Director General of Police and submitted a memorandum outlining their demands. Addressing the media, Shashidhar claimed that illegal infiltrators had spread across Hyderabad and other districts and mandals.

Citing a submission reportedly made by Rachakonda police before a court, he said that 6,993 Rohingya immigrants were residing in 23 colonies under the Balapur police station limits. He questioned why action had not been taken to deport them and alleged that some were involved in unlawful activities.

The Samithi demanded that the State coordinate with the Union government to identify, detain and deport those found to be staying illegally.

The leaders also called for strict action against those responsible for alleged temple demolitions and attacks on Hindus in recent months. Referring to tensions reported in Banswada, they said authorities must act impartially and prevent communal flare-ups.