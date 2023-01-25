  • Menu
3k-run held to mark national tourism day

District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy and other dignitaries participating in the 3k run in Tirupati.
Commemorating the national Tourism Day, a 3k-run was organised by the department of Tourism in the pilgrim city on Wednesday.

The run was flagged off by the district Collector K Venkataramana Reddy at Alipiri which has proceeded upto SV University auditorium. Raising slogans on the importance of tourism, hundreds of youth actively took part in the run all the way.

SV University Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy, Regional Director of Tourism department Dr Ramana Prasad, district Tourism Officer Rupendranath Reddy, Divisional manager of AP Tourism Development Corporation M Giridhar Reddy and others participated in the programme.

Later a meeting was held at SV University auditorium where the dignitaries have addressed the gathering.

