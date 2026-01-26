4 arrested for alleged HIV injection attack on doctor

Kurnool: Ina chilling incident that unfolded like a thriller film, Kurnool police arrested four individuals on January 24, for the attempted murder of Dr K Sravani, an Assistant Professor at Kurnool Medical College. The prime accused, B Boya Vasundhara, allegedly orchestrated the attack out of jealousy after her former lover, a doctor, married Sravani and ended their relationship.

The assault occurred on January 9 around 2:30 pm. As Dr Sravani rode her scooter home along KC Canal Road near Vinayaka Ghat after work, two accomplices on a motorcycle deliberately collided with her vehicle, causing her to fall and suffer injuries. In the ensuing chaos, three women - including Vasundhara - and one man approached, feigning concern and trying to help her into an auto-rickshaw. Amid the confusion, Vasundhara forcibly injected Sravani with a syringe containing suspected HIV-infected blood or fluid, procured reportedly from a hospital.

The victim experienced intense pain and raised an alarm, prompting the attackers to flee. Prompt medical intervention saved her from severe consequences, averting a potential tragedy.

Dr Sravani’s husband Dr SLR Karun Kumar filed a complaint the next day, January 10. Under the guidance of DIG Vikranth Patil and supervision of DSP J Babu Prasad, the Kurnool III Town Police, led by CI P Seshaiah, SI S Bala Narasimhulu and WSI VT Asha Latha, launched a swift investigation. Relying on CCTV footage, technical surveillance, and other evidence, officers tracked and arrested the suspects in Kurnool on January 24.

Police registered the case and seized the motorcycles used in the crime.

DSP Babu Prasad praised the team’s efficient work in cracking this shocking revenge plot driven by personal grudge.