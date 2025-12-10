400 women take part in AIU South Zone inter-university table tennis c’ship

Visakhapatnam: The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) South Zone Inter-University Table Tennis (Women) Championship gets underway in Visakhapatnam.

This year’s championship brought 400 women table tennis players from 84 universities across the South Indian states together, including 50 top national-level athletes.

The gathering of several talented women players reflects the growing prominence of women in competitive sports.

As per AIU guidelines, the top four teams from last year will directly enter the quarterfinals of the championship. Over the following days, the players will compete with determination and skill for the championship title, with the winning teams earning qualification for the AIU All India Table Tennis Tournament to be held at Osmania University, Telangana.

Inaugurated at GITAM Deemed to be University, Arun Kartheek, associate dean, institution’s Student Life, along with other officials, encouraged the players to contribute their best in the tournament. The institution has made comprehensive arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the tournament in collaboration with the Visakhapatnam District Table Tennis Association. The tournament will continue till 11th December at the institution campus in Visakhapatnam.