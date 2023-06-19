42 MEO-2 posts filled in combined Krishna district

Vijayawada: As many as 42 Grade-2 headmasters have been chosen for Mandal Educational Officer-2 posts in the erstwhile Krishna district in the counselling, which was held at Sri Chaitanya Junior College at Gosala of Kankipadu mandal near Vijayawada on Sunday.

The education department officials conducted counselling to fill 53 MEO-2 posts in the district. After completion of counselling, around 11 posts remained unfilled and the officials concerned decided to conduct second counselling to fill vacant posts on June 19 (Monday).

As per the orders of the State government, the Krishna district education department conducted counselling to fill MEO-2 posts by transferring Grade-2 headmasters. For that, the district education department invited around 185 Grade-2 headmasters for counselling to fill 53 posts including 4 posts in Vijayawada Urban.

As per the ranking, Krishna district educational officer (DEO) Tahera Sultana conducted counselling.

However, 42 Grade-2 headmasters have chosen MEO-2 posts in the erstwhile Krishna district. So, the district education department officials decided to conduct counselling to fill the vacant MEO-2 posts.

As of now, 11 MEO-2 posts such as Avanigadda, Bantumilli, Challapalli, Kalidindi, Koduru, Mandavalli, Movva, Musunuru, Nagayalanka, Pamarru and Thotlavalluru were unfilled. For conducting the second phase of counselling, the department officials have invited Grade-2 headmasters from the ranks 186 to 336.

Meanwhile, the education department officials instructed all Deputy District Educational Officers (DYEO) to relieve Grade-2 headmasters for giving the joining reports at their respective MEO-2 posting places.