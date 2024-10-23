48-hour rain wreaks havoc on Anantapur

Anantapur: Heavy rains battered various parts of the district over Sunday and Monday, leading to flooding and road closures in many parts of the erstwhile Anantapur district. Overflowing streams inundated low-lying areas, disrupting access to many colonies as culverts and sub-river channels overflowed. The flooding in Anantapur’s residential areas highlighted several key issues, including poor drainage systems, illegal constructions, and the encroachment of water bodies.

The rains were unprecedented in scale, leaving thousands in fear, particularly those living near the lakes of Pandameru, Tadakaleru, Maruva Vanka, and Nadimi Vanka. Residents expressed concerns over the deliberate narrowing of drains, encroachment on wetlands, and the government’s inaction, fearing that another downpour could cause further devastation.

One resident, P Naveen Kumar from LIC Colony, remarked on the recurring issue of clogged drains, attributing the problem to the dumping of solid waste, construction debris, and the unregulated inflow of raw sewage. He emphasised that when drains overflow, contaminated drinking water becomes a health hazard.

Residents are forced to spend considerable sums on cleaning storage tanks due to water contamination. Urban flooding, which can last from hours to days, often results in widespread impacts, including displacement, damage to infrastructure, water quality degradation, and the risk of epidemics.

Urban flooding in areas like Anantapur is due to the combination of unplanned waste disposal and a disregard for natural water recharge structures such as ponds and wetlands. He highlighted how urbanisation exacerbates flooding, increasing flood peaks by 1.8 to 8 times and flood volumes by up to 6 times.

The rapid flow of water in urban areas makes urban flooding distinct from rural flooding, often leading to severe consequences for those in vulnerable, low-income areas. Besides the loss of property, exposure to infections and loss of livelihoods are major concerns during such events. Hundreds of homes were submerged under five feet of water.

Affected residents were evacuated to temporary relief camps set up in local temples and government schools. Several colonies, particularly those near the TV Tower, Lenin Nagar, Suseela Reddy Colony, Ferror Colony and Nadimi Vanka channel, were completely cut off, with roads turning into rivers. Encroachments along water channels were blamed for worsening the flooding.

Areas like TV Tower, Suseela Reddy Colony, and LIC Colony were severely impacted.

Authorities deployed earthmovers to remove blockages in Maruva Vanka and Nadimi Vanka to prevent further flooding in these residential areas.

While the rains have subsided, more rainfall is forecast, with the Indian deteorological department issuing a yellow alert for the district until October 24. Anantapur district is expected to face further rainfall, potentially exacerbating the ongoing flood situation. Local officials have been active in rescuing stranded residents and restoring road access in flooded areas.