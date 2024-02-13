5-day training on digital governance begins at IIM

Visakhapatnam: The All-India Service Officers launched a five-day department of personnel and training (DoPT), GoI sponsored training programme on digital governance and management at the Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIMV), AU campus.

Citing an example of UPI (Unified Payments Interface), former secretary to the GoI, ministry of electronics and information technology, Ajay Prakash Sawhney, who attended as chief guest, explained how the magic of modern-day technologies can unify different ecosystems onto a single platform to cater to the needs of the citizens.

Stressing on the importance of leveraging strengths of various government initiatives, Sawhney highlighted that India has proven its potential in building businesses for the world, with particular focus on grassroots and real-life problems and solutions that have immense scalability. He asserted that India is able to produce more unicorns than all of Europe combined, leveraging national public digital platforms and promoting ease of doing business and ease of living by building citizen awareness and fostering participation in decision-making processes.

IIMV director M Chandrasekhar briefed the participants about the journey of the institute and how it has been contributing to the capacity building of experienced government officers and other professionals through its various hybrid programme offerings such as the post graduate programme in digital governance and management.

Details of training modules and the programme outcomes were explained on the occasion.