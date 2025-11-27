50 people join Jana Sena party

Anantapur: Around 50 people joined Jana Sena under the leadership of Parigi Shiva and in the presence of Jana Sena President and Ahuda Chairman TC Varun.

They were warmly welcomed by the joint district presidents TC Varun at the Anantapur Saptagiri Circle Jana Sena party office.

TC Varun called on the newly joined leaders to take the aspirations of leader Pawan Kalyan, the policies of the coalition government, and the performance of the Deputy Chief Minister to the people more widely.

Varun assured them that he would be available to them at all times. Constituency in-charges Vasagiri Manikantha, Sakae Murali, Manjunath Goud, Sakae Pawan Kumar, Ediga Kumar, Panchayat Rajesh, District Secretaries V Suresh, District Assistant Secretaries Venkatesh, Mandal Presidents Jabivula, Santosh, Mahesh, Veeramahila Manjula, Sundari and others participated in this programme.