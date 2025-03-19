500 services through WhatsApp by June-end

Vijayawada: Minister for IT and electronics Nara Lokesh declared that 500 varieties of services will be provided through Mana Mitra of WhatsApp by June 30. Currently, 200 services are being provided through the channel.

Informing the Assembly that the Chief Minister has indicated that the TTD services too should be brought within the purview of Mana Mitra services, he said that within 30 days a decision will be taken after holding discussions with the TTD officials.

During the short discussion in the state Assembly on WhatsApp governance, Lokesh recalled how late NT Rama Rao, immediately after becoming the then chief minister in 1983 had taken the administration to the people by simply doing away with patel, patwary system.

He said later, N Chandrababu Naidu, who got inspired with the Citizen Service Centre in Singapore, launched the e-seva services for just paying the electricity bills later extended it to different kinds of services Lokesh recalled fondly.

This has now changed into Mee-Seva, Lokesh said and stated that Chandrababu has been repeatedly saying that the administration should be taken to the people and their problems should be known only by reaching them.

“When I met the people in every village during my Yuva Galam padayatra, they complained that they have to queue up before the government offices for days together for certificates. In fact, they have asked me as to why government services are not available like cinema tickets, Swiggy food, essentials and taxies which are simply available by switching a button,” Lokesh said.

The people also had complained that leave alone getting better service, they had to pay money if they go to government offices besides standing in queues for hours-together. This is the reason as to why they do not want to approach the government offices, Lokesh remarked.

“The TDP-Jana Sena combine has won majority of MPTCs in Duggirala of Mangalagiri Assembly constituency. When an MPP seat was reserved for a woman from the Backward Class (BC), the then MLA from Mangalagiri came in the way of issuing the caste certificate thus deprived her of the post.

That day itself I have decided to bring in a transformation in administration and the WhatsApp governance stuck in my mind at that time,” he told the House.

Maintaining that services from the government should be extended to all like quality education is being provided to the rich and the poor in equal manner, Lokesh said that he has conducted a deep study into good governance. “My wish is that administration should be in the hands of the people through the visible governance-invisible government slogan. Also, my goal is that there should be no need for officers and politicians in their daily life,” he added.

Maintaining that in another 100 days Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enable services and QR code will be introduced, the minister said that necessary legal amendments will be made in the next Assembly session. With the introduction of QR code there will be no possibility for tampering with any kind of documents or certificates, he explained.

Lokesh said that ration cards will be issued to tribals with Aadhaar seeding after data integration.