550 modified silencers worth Rs 25 lakh destroyed

Ongole: Ina crackdown on noise pollution and traffic violations, Prakasam district police destroyed 550 modified silencers worth approximately Rs 25 lakh using a road roller, in Ongole on Friday.

The enforcement action follows a six-month intensive drive by traffic police targeting two-wheelers fitted with unauthorised modified silencers that produce excessive noise. The initiative aims to maintain law and order, control crime, prevent traffic violations, and ensure road safety compliance within Ongole town limits.

Speaking at the event, the District SP AR Damodar highlighted how miscreants have been creating panic by installing high-decibel modified silencers on motorcycles near roads, colleges, and public places. He said that the loud noise from unauthorised modified silencers causes severe discomfort to elderly people, children, and other road users. He emphasised that this isn’t merely about inconvenience but represents a serious noise pollution issue with potential health implications, including mental stress and cardiovascular problems. He noted that removing original manufacturer-fitted silencers and installing noise-producing alternatives violates Motor Vehicle Act provisions.

The SP warned of strict legal action against violators, including fines for creating noise pollution. Using modified silencers is a criminal offense under the Motor Vehicle Act, and protecting public safety and peace is our responsibility, he declared. The SP revealed that counselling sessions have been conducted for some offenders and announced that similar drives would continue in the future.

He specifically appealed to youth and parents to avoid using modified silencers, calling it both illegal and antisocial behaviour.

SP Damodar announced that the police action extends beyond silencers to include triple riding violations, vehicles without driving licenses, missing number plates, over-speeding, vehicles lacking proper registration, insurance, and documentation.

He emphasised that vehicle number plates must comply with Motor Vehicle Act regulations and drivers must carry valid licenses, registration documents, and insurance papers.

Everyone’s cooperation is needed to maintain a peaceful environment in society, the SP stated, urging vehicle owners to follow traffic rules and avoid unnecessary noise pollution.

He also commended helmet-wearing riders during the event.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Kanigiri DSP Sai Eswar Yashwant, Ongole Traffic Inspector Pandu Rangarao, and Traffic Sub-Inspectors Kotaiah, Srinivasarao, and Sivaprasad, along with supporting staff.