55,601 cusecs of water released from Sunkesula Barrage

Highlights
Kurnool: The authorities of Sunkesula Barrage have released 55,601 cusecs of water into Tungabhadra river after lifting 13 crest radial gates on Monday. According to barrage joint engineer Raju, Sunkesula barrage is receiving huge amounts of flood waters due to incessant rains in the catchment areas.
The barrage is receiving about 57,740 cusecs of water and reached 0.990 tmc feet capacity against it’s actual capacity of 1 tmc ft.
Apart from 55,601 cusecs of water released into the river, 2,095 causes of water is also being released to Kurnool-Cuddapah (KC) canal. The water released into Tungabhadra river will reach Srisailam dam, the barrage authorities have stated.
