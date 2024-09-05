Live
- Jagan demands Rs 25L ex gratia to kin of the deceased
- MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan inspects damaged culvert
- Wellness a healthy dose for economy
- Nifty ends lower after 14-day rally
- Interest equalisation scheme extended for exporters
- Keshav holds Jagan responsible for Budameru disaster
- India requires 20 more chip plants in 10 yrs
- Cops undertake flood relief ops
- Now, govt pitching for aircraft mfg
- PMI services at 5-mth high in Aug
Just In
6 kids sustain minor injuries as school van overturns
Highlights
Six children sustained minor injuries when a school van overturned at a paddy field near Challapeta village in Mentada mandal in the district on Wednesday.
Vizianagaram : Six children sustained minor injuries when a school van overturned at a paddy field near Challapeta village in Mentada mandal in the district on Wednesday.
The accident took place when the school van was going from Jayithi to Sri Krishna Vidya Peeth English Medium School, Gajapathinagaram.
The over speeding van plunged into the paddy field after hitting a culvert near Challapeta.
Luckily, all those travelling in the van escaped with small injuries. The residents of Challapeta immediately launched a rescue operation. The injured children were shifted to Challapeta primary health centre for first aid.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS