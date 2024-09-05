6 kids sustain minor injuries as school van overturns

Vizianagaram : Six children sustained minor injuries when a school van overturned at a paddy field near Challapeta village in Mentada mandal in the district on Wednesday.

The accident took place when the school van was going from Jayithi to Sri Krishna Vidya Peeth English Medium School, Gajapathinagaram.

The over speeding van plunged into the paddy field after hitting a culvert near Challapeta.

Luckily, all those travelling in the van escaped with small injuries. The residents of Challapeta immediately launched a rescue operation. The injured children were shifted to Challapeta primary health centre for first aid.