Defying Gazette, GO, Kavitha performs ‘bhoomi puja’ for Telangana Thalli statue

Jagtial: Defying the Gazette and GO, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday took the lead in establishing the Telangana Thalli statue here. She performed the ‘bhoomi puja’ for the installation of the massive statue during the district tour.

She was warmly welcomed by party activists with garlands. After paying floral tributes to the Ambedkar statue, Kavitha performed the puja for the statue installation. She declared that regardless of the GOs and Gazettes, the party would go ahead with the installation of the statues. She asserted that the party was not afraid of legal consequences, emphasising that Telangana thalli had been a source of inspiration and courage during the separatist movement.

Kavitha asserted that the party would spread the spirit of ‘Bathukamma’ worldwide. She criticised the government for its attacks on Telangana’s identity and vowed to expose the action in every village, committing to install the statues across villages.

The MLC visited the Kasturba School in Sarangapur and interacted with students, teachers, and the staff to understand their issues. Speaking to the media, she expressed disappointment over the government’s failure to extend the increased diet charges to Kasturba Schools.

Former minister Koppula Eshwar, district party president and former MLA Kalvakuntla Vidyasagar Rao, former ZP chairperson DavaVasantha, ex-Markfed chairman LokaBapi Reddy, Dava Suresh were among those present.