6 killed in Konaseema cracker factory blaze

Rajamahendravaram: A devastating fire at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Rayavaram village of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday claimed the lives of six people. A powerful explosion at the facility is believed to have triggered the blaze, which rapidly engulfed the premises.

Police suspect that the accident, which occurred around 1 pm, was likely due to mishandling of the raw materials at the crackers manufacturing unit. The unit, Sri Ganapati Grand Fire Works, has reportedly been in the crackers business since 1932. According to Ramachandrapuram sub-divisional police officer B Raghuveer, the unit has been repeatedly warned, twice in the past fortnight, and served notices by the Revenue Department officials.

According to eyewitnesses, approximately 45 workers were inside the factory when the tragic incident occurred. The blast and the ensuing inferno resulted in the instantaneous death of six individuals who were burnt alive.

According to the police, factory owner Sattibabu and four women workers also lost their lives in the fire mishap. Six other workers, who sustained severe burn injuries, were rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment and then shifted to Kakinada. Medical professionals have stated that the condition of two of those injured is critical.

The massive flames and loud explosions from the unit caused widespread panic among residents, many of whom fled the spot out of fear. Fire and rescue services were dispatched to the spot and their personnel began efforts to extinguish the blaze. Senior police officials, local political leaders, and administrative authorities arrived at the scene to oversee rescue and relief operations. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

According to the police, based on preliminary inquiry, about 50 workers were involved in the manufacture of fireworks at the licenced facility. Some of the police personnel said “accidental” explosion of fireworks caused the fire, which quickly spread to other areas. The injured persons were shifted to the government hospital in Kakinada for medical treatment.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his deep shock and grief over the deadly firecracker explosion. He spoke with Konaseema district officials to ascertain the details of the incident and conveyed his profound sorrow for the lives lost. Naidu was briefed by authorities on the cause of the accident, the current situation, and the ongoing rescue and relief operations. He directed senior officials to immediately visit the site and oversee the relief efforts, ensuring that all necessary medical assistance is provided to the injured.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha also expressed her sorrow over the tragic incident. She spoke to district Superintendent of Police and fire department officials for coordinated response. The Home Minister has assured that the government will provide all requisite support to the families of the victims. Opposition leader and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his deep shock and grief over the tragic incident in Konaseema district. Conveying his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, he urged the government to extend generous support to them.