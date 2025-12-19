6 red sanders logs seized

Tirupati: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Tasks Force (RSASTF) seized six red sanders logs and arrested a smuggler in Adavaram forest area of Srikalahasti on Thursday.

The special operation took place under the guidance of Task Force Head L Subba Rayudu and led by Task Force SP P Srinivas. Supervised by ASP J Kulasekhar and directed by DSP MD Sharif, ARSI Maheswar Naidu's team, along with local FBO Damodar Rao, started combing operations from Chellur Dam on Wednesday night.

The team reached Theerthalapala Kona in Adavaram forest, where they spotted a group of people. Upon seeing the team, the suspects fled, but police nabbed one person, who was from Karnataka.

A search nearby uncovered six red sandal logs and the suspect's bike. They took the logs, bike, and smuggler to Tirupati Task Force station. SI Rafi registered a case and investigation is on.