6 youth held for taking intoxicant injection

Tirupati: MR Palli police arrested six youth while taking intoxicant injections at a secluded part in Bairagipatteda, Vani Nagar in the city on Wednesday.

Following the images captured by drone camera of the youth while taking the intoxicant injection, the special party police and drone team rushed to the spot and took them into custody.

Later, they were handed over to MR Palli (Tirupati Rural) police, who gave counselling to the youth and also to their parents.

Tirupati district SP Harshavardhan Raju said the drone cameras are proving immensely useful to the police in detecting drug abuse by youth in secluded places where it is difficult for cops to keep constant watch.

The SP said that they let the six youth off without filing cases, in the interest of their future.