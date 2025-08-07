  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

6 youth held for taking intoxicant injection

6 youth held for taking intoxicant injection
x

Youth in a secluded place in Tirupati, captured by a drone camera on Wednesday

Highlights

MR Palli police arrested six youth while taking intoxicant injections at a secluded part in Bairagipatteda, Vani Nagar in the city on Wednesday.

Tirupati: MR Palli police arrested six youth while taking intoxicant injections at a secluded part in Bairagipatteda, Vani Nagar in the city on Wednesday.

Following the images captured by drone camera of the youth while taking the intoxicant injection, the special party police and drone team rushed to the spot and took them into custody.

Later, they were handed over to MR Palli (Tirupati Rural) police, who gave counselling to the youth and also to their parents.

Tirupati district SP Harshavardhan Raju said the drone cameras are proving immensely useful to the police in detecting drug abuse by youth in secluded places where it is difficult for cops to keep constant watch.

The SP said that they let the six youth off without filing cases, in the interest of their future.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick