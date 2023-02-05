60-member G-20 delegation to visit Lepakshi temple on Feb 7

Hindupur (Sathya Sai): A 60-member delegation from G-20 countries will be visiting the historical Lepakshi temple on February 7. The visit is arranged by the Karnataka Ministry of Tourism, according to historian Mynaa Swamy, in a press release. The visit of G-20 countries delegation once again brings to the fore the demand for securing UNESCO recognition for Lepakshi temple architecture as the heritage structures which need preservation for posterity.

Historian Mynaa Swamy said that Lepakshi has all the qualifications to get UNESCO recognition. He praised the engineering ingenuity of the Lepakshi Veerabhadra Temple complex as it has India's highest sculptural wealth and mural paintings. The historian explained that the Asia's biggest mural painting-Veerabhadra Swamy (measuring 24x18 feet), hanging pillar in dancing hall and biggest monolithic bull in the country were main factors to get UNESCO tag for Lepakshi Temple.

There is a superfine sculpture of Bhikshatana Murthy with fully dressed in number of ornaments, he added.