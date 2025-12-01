  1. Home
600 secure placements at job mela

  • Created On:  1 Dec 2025 8:45 AM IST
Industries are coming up in the Anakapalli and Ramayapatnam regions are expected to create around 1.40 lakh jobs

Bhimavaram: Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma said that the Union and State governments are working to create employment opportunities for youth by promoting the establishment of new industries.

He presented appointment letters to candidates selected at the job fair organised at SRKR Engineering College in Bhimavaram. Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishnam Raju, Bhimavaram MLA Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu and district collector Chadalavada Nagarani also took part in the distribution.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said that it was encouraging to see 2,600 registrations for the job fair. He said that industries coming up soon in the Anakapalli and Ramayapatnam regions are expected to create around 1.40 lakh jobs. Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishnam Raju said that the State government had recently signed several MoUs with industrial groups to boost employment. District Collector Nagarani said that over 600 candidates secured jobs at the fair, while an additional 400 candidates may get employment after the second round of interviews.

Public Accounts Committee Chairman Anjibabu said many companies are entering the State and advised the youth to improve their skills to secure better opportunities. APIIC Chairman Mantena Rama Raju, college secretary Sagi Ramakrishna Nishant Varma, director Dr Jagapati Raju, principal Dr Muralikrishna Raju, chief administrative officer Dilip Chakravarti, district skill development officer P Lokaman and others participated.

