63rd Home Guards Raising Day celebrated

Vijayawada: The 63rd Home Guards Raising Day was celebrated on grand note at the City Armed Reserve (CAR) Headquarters here on Saturday. NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhara Babu attended the programme as the chief guest.

A well-coordinated and impressive parade, led by Parade Commander Home Guard (116) N Sai Kumar, marked the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, he said that in the NTR District Police Commissionerate alone, 1,000 Home Guards are actively assisting the police in law and order, traffic regulation, crime control, internal security, CID, Task Force duties, and in driving police vehicles and operating computers. They are also working as CC camera technicians at police stations as per DGP orders, he said.

Further, the Commissioner highlighted the welfare measures extended to the force, including Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to families of deceased Home Guards, compassionate appointments for four families in 2025, merit scholarships for 40 children, and financial assistance for funeral expenses.

Senior officers, including DCPs Krishna Prasanna, SVD Prasad, Home Guards Commandant T Ananda Babu, ADCPs, ACPs, Inspectors, and around 200 Home Guards, participated in the programme.