6,677 cases settled in Lok Adalat

Vizianagaram : About 6,677 petty cases were settled during the Mega Lok Adalat held here on Saturday. Principal District Judge B Sai Kalyan Chakravarthi stated that the Lok Adalat is extremely beneficial for both petitioners and respondents. Special Lok Adalat camps were conducted in Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram, Bobbili, Salur, S Kota, Gajapathinagaram, Cheepurupalli, Kothavalasa, and Kurupam courts.

These camps facilitated petitioners and respondents in resolving their cases amicably. Many people from both sides benefited from this process. Judge Chakravarthi emphasised that the public can utilise the services of judicial officers and advocates to settle their disputes in a compromise, which can save them time and money. In this Lok Adalat programme, approximately Rs 35 crores were paid to petitioners as compensation. In a notable motor accident case, Judge Chakravarthi handed over an insurance claim of Rs 70 lakhs to the petitioners. District Legal Services Authority member B Appala Swamy and other judicial officers also attended the event.