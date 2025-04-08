71% of Bhogapuram Airport Works Completed, Says Rammohan Naidu

Union Minister Rammohan Naidu has made a significant announcement regarding the construction of Bhoghapuram Airport, confirming that the project is nearing completion. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he revealed that 71 percent of the work has already been finalised. Key statistics shared include: 100 percent completion of earthworks, 97 percent completion of the runway, 92 percent of the taxiway, 60 percent of the terminal building, and 72 percent of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) building, with other structures at 43 percent. Additionally, access roads to the airport are 37 percent complete.

Naidu noted that the progress has surged from 29 percent to 71 percent in just nine months and highlighted that Bhoghapuram Airport will become one of three greenfield airports developing across the country—a source of great pride. He mentioned that the Taj Group is set to construct a hotel on-site, and a substantial runway of 3.8 kilometres is currently under construction.

While the airport's development is on track, Naidu acknowledged challenges stemming from the policies of the previous government. He clarified that recent flights over the Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy Temple were operated by the defence department, and he will address this issue to prevent future occurrences.

The Bhoghapuram Airport, officially named Alluri Seetharama Raju Airport, is being developed by GMR at a cost of ₹4,650 crore under its first phase. While GMR has set a completion target for June 2026, the government is committed to expediting the process to finish the project by January. Covering a total area of 2,203 acres, GMR has requested an additional 500 acres from the government, which has already been approved. The government anticipates that the airport will be pivotal for the developmental progress of Uttarandhra.

Furthermore, 60.8 acres have been acquired across four villages in Bhoghapuram mandal for the construction of a new access road linking National Highway 16 to the airport.