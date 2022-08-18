754 new procedures to be brought under Aarogyasri from Sept 5

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that 754 new procedures would be included in Dr YSR Aarogyasri taking the total number to 3,118. The new procedures would be included from September 5, the Chief Minister said during a review meeting on Medical and Health Department held here on Wednesday.

The other major decision taken at the meeting was to integrate all government hospitals, PHCs andvillage clinics to medical colleges. This reform is for providing better medicare and for better coordination between the medical staff and an SoP should be prepared on the guidelines and responsibilities. Mid-level health providers will hereafter be community health officers.

The Chief Minister said that Parvatipuram Manyam district would get a new medical college and steps should be taken in this direction. The family doctor concept should be effectively implemented, the Chief Minister said adding that the village clinics and PHCs construction work should be expedited. Ambulance services should be readily available. Every village clinic will have three to four employees and carry out 14 types of tests. Medical hubs in all districts should come up and booster dose of Covid vaccine should be given to everyone above 18 years of age.

Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Medical and Health Department Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu, Health and Family Welfare Director J Srinivas, Health Department Special Secretary GS Naveen Kumar, APMSIDC VC and MD D Muralidhar Reddy, AP Vaidyavidhana Parishad Commissioner Dr V Vinod Kumar, Medical and Health Director (Drugs) Ravi Shankar, Dr YSR AHCT Additional CEO MS Hariprasad and other officials were present on the occasion.