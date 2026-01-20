8 e-autos flagged off to strengthen sanitation

Anantapur: Ina step towards strengthening solid waste management in rural areas, In-charge District Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma on Monday flagged off eight electric sanitation autos provided under the Swachha Andhra Corporation initiative.

The e-autos were formally launched at the Revenue Bhavan premises in the Anantapur Collectorate under the supervision of the District Panchayat Office. Speaking on the occasion, the in-charge Collector stressed the need to ensure effective sanitation management in village panchayats by optimally utilising the newly provided electric sanitation vehicles. He directed officials to ensure door-to-door collection of waste in the villages to maintain cleanliness and hygiene.

According to officials, the e-autos were allocated to eight gram panchayats across the district Nemakallu in Bommanahal mandal; Muradi in D. Hirehal mandal; Prasannayanapalli, Kundurpi, and Putlur in Anantapur rural mandal; Bondalavada in Narpala mandal; Mulakaledu in Shettur mandal; and Korrakodu in Kuderu mandal.

District Panchayat Officer Nagaraju Naidu stated that the initiative aims to improve sanitation services at the grassroots level and added that an additional 100 electric sanitation autos are expected to be supplied to the district in the coming days.

Earlier in the day, the In-charge District Collector also inaugurated a new canteen at the NIC building in the Collectorate premises.

The programme was attended by Zilla Parishad CEO Shivashankar, RWS SE Suresh, panchayat secretaries, and other officials.