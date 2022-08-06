800 devotees take part in mass aralakshmi Vratam

Srisailam (Nandyal): On the auspicious occasion of second Friday of Sravana Masam, the authorities of Srisailam temple have organised mass Varalakshmi Vratams on the temple premises. The authorities stated that the mass vrathams have been organised at Chandravathi Kalyana mandapam located on the opposite side of Uttara Dwaram. The authorities said that more than 800 devotees have participated in the vratams.

The temple has supplied necessary puja materials required for vrathams free of cost. Prior to organising vratams, maha ganapathi puja was performed. Later shodashopachara puja was performed to swami amma varu.

As part of Varalakshmi Vratam, the devotees made individual kalasa sthapana and following Srisukthi procedure, Shodashopachara pooja was performed to Varalakshmi Devi as per vratha kalpa. After performing neerajanam mantra pushpam, the vratam was concluded. Later the women participated in the vratham offered sesha vastrams like jacket piece, flowers, bangles, srisaila prabha monthly magazine and prasadam.

The women devotees were also presented with kailasa kankanam to wear. The women devotees were also allowed to have darshan of the presiding deities. After allowing darshanam, the authorities have arranged anna prasadam to all the devotees.

President of the board of trustees Reddyvari Chakrapani Reddy, Executive Officer (EO) S Lavanna and others participated in the mass Varalakshmi Vratham. Similarly scores of devotees also participated at the mass vrathams organised at Chowdeshwari Devi temple at Banaganapalle.