88% appear for Group-II exams

Eluru: Group-II exams were held peacefully in the district headquarters of Eluru on Sunday. District collector K Vetri Selvi inspected the examination centres set up at CR Reddy Engineering College, CR Reddy Women’s College and CR Reddy Polytechnic College in Vatluru here.

She directed the officials to conduct the examinations smoothly by following the guidelines of the AP Public Service Commission. Out of a total of 4,415 candidates, 3,881 (87.90 per cent) appeared for the examination held in the morning session, while 534 were absent.