95.11% appear for mega DSC (Non Language) exam

Preliminary key for School Assistant Kannada, Odiya, Tamil, and Urdu exams to be released today

Vijayawada: As part of the Mega DSC process, 38,243 candidates had applied for the School Assistant (Non-Language) Social Studies examination conducted on Monday across the state. Of them, 36,372 candidates appeared, marking an attendance rate of 95.11 per cent, according to a statement by Mega DSC–2025 Convener M V Krishna Reddy.

The exam was conducted in 227 centres. Among them, Anantapur district recorded the highest attendance in the morning session with 97.84 per cent, while Chittoor district saw the highest attendance in the afternoon session with 97.98 per cent.

The preliminary key for School Assistant (Languages) exams in minor media languages, Kannada, Odiya, Tamil, and Urdu, will be available from Tuesday on the website https://apdsc.apcfss.in, under the candidates’ login, along with the response sheets.

Candidates are advised to raise any objections to the preliminary key with valid supporting documents only through the website by June 23, said Krishna Reddy.

