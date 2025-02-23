9th National Technical Conference held at Ananthalakshmi Engg College

Anantapur: The 9th National Technical Conference ‘PRESTO 2K25’ was inaugurated under the auspices of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Ananthalakshmi Engineering College. Prof AP Shiva Kumar, Controller of Examinations, JNT Tapuram, was the chief guest at the conference, where competitions in Paper Presentation, Tech War, Front End Fusion, Brain B and Bind Coding were conducted.

Chief guest Prof AP Shiva Kumar explained Computer Science student programme and advised the students that they should plan to pursue higher education and their own startups along with placements. He also told them to focus on innovations. College chairman M Ananthara said that since software jobs are related to all computer science subjects, they will be very useful for their growth even after graduation.

College vice-chairman M Ramesh Naidu said the usage of the current semester has increased and there are opportunities in AI & ML and Data Science in the coming period. Every student has acquired skills and achieved a job.

Director of Skill Development Dr M Surendra Naidu said that students at Anantalakshmi College are provided with the necessary training through cement to get jobs with a higher package.

Departmental Faculty and Students participated in this conference.