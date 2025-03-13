A dedicated couple brings cheer to orphaned children

Kurnool: In the heart of Kurnool, a compassionate couple, V. Vijay Kumar and Padma, have been transforming the lives of orphaned and underprivileged children through "Keerthana Anadha Saranalayam." Founded in 2010, this orphanage has provided food, education, clothing, and shelter to children in need, offering them a place to call home.

Over the past 15 years, their dedication has uplifted over 200 children and helped five young women begin new lives through marriage. Their mission extends beyond basic needs, instilling hope and a sense of belonging in children who once faced an uncertain future. The inspiration behind their noble endeavour is deeply personal. Vijay Kumar recalls a turning point when his wife suffered a severe brain clot, and doctors were uncertain about her survival. Fearing for his own children’s future, he reflected on the plight of orphans. After her recovery, they resolved to dedicate their lives to caring for abandoned children, finding joy in their service.

What began as providing meals to homeless children soon expanded into a full-fledged mission. By 2012, they established a hostel, ensuring not just food and shelter but also quality education.