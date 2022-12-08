A student injured at Duvvada Railway station dies while undergoing treatment

In a tragic incident, a student named Sasikala injured at Duvvada railway station in Visakha district reported dead while undergoing treatment in a hospital. On Wednesday, Sasikala, who was coming from Annavaram to Duvvada Vigyan College, got stuck between the carriage and the platform while boarding the train.



The woman who faced severe pain for about an hour and a half was taken out and shifted to to KIMS Hospital by the railway staff.



Sasikala, who was undergoing emergency treatment in the ICU since yesterday, breathed her last today.