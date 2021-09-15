Aadhaar linkage will yield good results

Linkage of Aadhar with liquor sales is a good idea and it will yield good results gradually.

It can be done at licensed wine shops and permitted restaurants across the state.

With this we can assess habit of people in liquor consumption and which category of people are consuming liquor more frequently.

We can also estimate how much money a person spends on liquor out of his entire earning every month.

Based on this the government can take a call and decide who are the genuine people who need government help.

R Kalyana Sagar, Private business, Kotabommali, Srikakulam