Live
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah And Rahul Gandhi Clash Over OBC Representation And Women's Reservation Bill
- Flipkart Big Billion Days coming soon: Find Details
- AP State Cabinet approves Bill to implement GPS
- AP Council rejects motions of TDP, PDF MLCs
- Vijayawada: IB delegation visits Bloomingdale school
- Heavy rains in Telangana for next two days, predicts IMD
- ACB court to pronounce verdict on Chandrababu custody petition
- KGH gears up to face deadly Nipah virus: Superintendent
- Hyderabad: Renovated Dr Aziz A Jamaluddin Computer Centre inaugurated
- Rangareddy: International conference addresses global soil degradation crisis
Just In
ACB court to pronounce verdict on Chandrababu custody petition
The judgment is expected to be announced today at 11:30 am, creating suspense regarding the outcome.
The ACB court, after hearing the arguments presented by AAG Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy on behalf of the CID and Supreme Court lawyers Siddhartha Luthra and Agarwal on behalf of Chandrababu on the custody petition of Naidu has reserved the verdict. The judgment is expected to be announced today at 11:30 am, creating suspense regarding the outcome.
During the hearing, the CID lawyer argued that Chandrababu was arrested with substantial evidence in the skill scam case and emphasized the need for further investigation into all those involved.
On the other hand, the lawyers representing Chandrababu argued that there is no evidence of any scam in skill development and that there is no evidence of corruption on Chandrababu's part in the skill scam case. They also contended that the arrest process was conducted in violation of the rules.
The High Court will hear the petition over Angallu violence case and Amaravati inner Ring Road case.