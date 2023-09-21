ACB court to pronounce verdict on Chandrababu custody petition

The ACB court, after hearing the arguments presented by AAG Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy on behalf of the CID and Supreme Court lawyers Siddhartha Luthra and Agarwal on behalf of Chandrababu on the custody petition of Naidu has reserved the verdict. The judgment is expected to be announced today at 11:30 am, creating suspense regarding the outcome.

During the hearing, the CID lawyer argued that Chandrababu was arrested with substantial evidence in the skill scam case and emphasized the need for further investigation into all those involved.

On the other hand, the lawyers representing Chandrababu argued that there is no evidence of any scam in skill development and that there is no evidence of corruption on Chandrababu's part in the skill scam case. They also contended that the arrest process was conducted in violation of the rules.

The High Court will hear the petition over Angallu violence case and Amaravati inner Ring Road case.