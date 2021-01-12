ACB sleuths arrest irrigation department senior assistant in East Godavari over illegal assets

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday carried out simultaneous raids on the properties of Pallankurti Padma Rao, a senior assistant at the Irrigation Headworks. About Rs 1.50 crore was found in the attacks. Complaints went to ACB officials that Padma Rao had amassed huge assets in excess of his income.

ACB officials entered the field and carried out simultaneous raids on Padma Rao's house on Dhawaleswaram Masjid Street, his brother-in-law's house in Mandapeta, his sister-in-law's house in Gopalapuram and the Dhawaleswaram headworks office where Padma Rao works.

ACB officials found a house in Dhawaleswaram, a house on Seelam Nukaraju Street in Rajahmundry, land worth Rs 10 lakh in Mandapeta, Rs 10 lakh in gold, some cash and silver items. Their value is estimated to be around Rs 1.50 crore.

ACB officials said there were several bank accounts in Padma Rao's name that needed to be examined. ACB DSP P. Ramachandra Rao, Rajamahendravaram Range CI PV Suryamohan Rao, V. Pulla Rao, D. Vasukrishna, PVG Tilak, Sub Inspectors T. Naresh and B. Suryam were involved in the attacks. Many high-ranking officials in Irrigation are very close to Padma Rao. No action has been taken against Padma Rao in the past.