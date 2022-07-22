Achieve 100% SDG targets in education: CM YS Jagan

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the collectors to take the responsibility of monitoring the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) report and told the heads of departments (HoDs) to supervise it as a continuous process. He said that every month the SDG report should be monitored by the collector. Reviewing SDGs at his camp office here on Thursday, he emphasised on effective reporting and monitoring.

During the review, the Chief Minister said that the government got an opportunity to stand first in the country by competing at the national level, which was not the case in the past as no other state had so many schemes.

He stated that for the first time unlike in any other state, the welfare schemes are being provided in a saturation mode, transparently through DBT duly following the welfare calendar.

Asserting that revolutionary changes and development programmes were initiated in health, education and agricultural sectors, which didn't exist in other states, the Chief Minister said that a majority of welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, Sampoorna Poshana, Gorumudda, TMS, SMF were not reported up to the mark. He stressed that standard operating procedures (SOPs) specifically related to the SDGs should be followed and directed the authorities to update comprehensive information related to SDGs.

Further, the Chief Minister ordered the officials to achieve 100 per cent SDG targets in the education sector and stated that a meeting should be held twice a month under the supervision of the chief secretary, for the next three months. On this occasion, he directed the authorities to set up an IT Hub in Visakhapatnam with all modern amenities and asked them to prepare an action plan.

Chief secretary Sameer Sharma, DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy, HoDs of various departments and other officials were present.