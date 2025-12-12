Achieve full coverage on Dec 21 pulse polio drive

Kurnool: District Collector Dr A Siri has instructed health authorities to ensure 100% vaccination across Kurnool district during the Pulse Polio programme scheduled for December 21.

Speaking at a sensitization meeting held with PHC medical officers on Thursday, supervisors and frontline staff at the Old College Block of the Government General Hospital, she emphasised that all 3,52,164 children below five years of age must be covered under the campaign without exception.

The Collector reviewed public feedback being received through IVRS on the functioning of government hospitals and highlighted concerns over the availability of doctors, supply of medicines, referral of patients for outside tests, sanitary conditions and alleged collection of money after deliveries.

Stating that such lapses must not recur, she directed PHC and UPHC medical officers to remain fully accessible, ensure medicines are provided within the facility, prevent any staff from collecting money from patients and conduct review meetings twice a week.

She also instructed PHCs reporting fewer than five deliveries a month to strengthen services and ensure a minimum of ten deliveries.

DM&HO Dr Bhaskar Raju informed that elaborate arrangements have been made for the Pulse Polio programme, including 1,600 vaccination booths, 52 Polio Transit Points and 63 mobile teams at railway stations, bus stands, markets and other public locations. GGH Superintendent Dr Venkateshwarlu, Administrative Officer Sindhu Subramanyam, medical officers and supervisory staff were present at the meeting.