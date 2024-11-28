Act tough against ganja & drug peddlers, cops told

Vijayawada : Minister for IT and Education Nara Lokesh directed the officials to act tough on ganja and drug peddlers. He stressed the need for stringent action at field level to curb the drug and ganja menace in the state.

The Ministers sub-committee meeting headed by Minister for Home Vangalapudi Anitha was held at the Secretariat on Wednesday. The meeting decided to name the AP Anti Narcotics Task Force name as EAGLE (Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement) here after.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Lokesh said that technology should be used to prevent ganja cultivation. He said Eagle committees should be formed in educational institutions to bring awareness among students on drug menace.

He said that the youth were getting addicted to ganja and drugs resulting in suffering for number of families. He said that he came across the problems of women due to increasing drug and ganja menace in the State.

Speaking on the occasion Home Minister V Anitha said that narcotic control cells and police stations will be set up in all the districts. She said a toll free number Eagle 1972 will be released by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu soon to collect information on ganja and drugs.

Minister for Health Satya Kumar, Minister for Women and Child Welfare Sandhya Rani and Minister for Excise and Mining Kollu Ravindra were present.