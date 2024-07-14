Adali getting ready for flow of tourists

Parvathipuram : Adali, the tourism view point in Seethampeta mandal is getting ready to host tourists in this spring and winter season. Adali is a hill top point with a spectacular view of natural beauty. The tourists from various areas come to see the beauty of nature here. The government is undertaking various developmental works here to facilitate the visitors.

In connection with this, Seethampeta ITDA in-charge project officer C Vishnu Charan inspected the ongoing works at the site on Saturday. Restaurant, camp house with tents and view point are coming there.

Tribal welfare engineering wing has been executing the works. The project officer inspected the construction of beautification works and instructed the officials to finish the works by the coming season. It was a good place to attract tourists and flow would be more, he added. He also inspected construction of Gokulam sheds at Puliputti, HNTC (Horticulture and Nursery Training Centre) at Seethampeta and the tribal museum. Officials informed the status of works of tribal museum.