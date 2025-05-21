Adani Port sets a new record in achieving highest productivity

Visakhapatnam: Surpassing its previous achievement, Adani Gangavaram Port set a new record in highest productivity by handling 193,588 MTs in 24 hours.

As the management made strategic investments in infrastructure for efficient operations, the port achieved the record on May 18.

Faster railway network, enhanced cargo handling systems, better storage, and warehousing solutions aided in improving the vessel productivity. The port has introduced two additional cranes that have been commissioned in 2024.

Apart from favourable infrastructure, the port team’s dedication and efficiency further supports the commitment in optimising performance and supporting the growing demands of the shipping and logistics industry.

Speaking on the occasion Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management said “We offer substantial economic benefits to Indian and international businesses combined with faster turnaround time and delivery. We are extremely happy to see the trade derive benefits from the modern deep-water infrastructure at the port.”