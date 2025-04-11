Additional EO reviews Tumburu Theertha Mukkoti

Tirumala: TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary reviewed in detail the arrangements to be made for devotees trekking Tumburu Theertham on April 11 and 12. The review meeting took place at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Thursday afternoon with various departments in Tirumala.

The Additional EO said that devotees need to be sensitised properly on do's and dont's before allowed for trekking. In view of their safety, APSRTC will run buses carrying pilgrims from Octopus junction to Papavinasanam point.

Devotees, who have chronic heart and other diseases, obesity, asthma, aged below 10 years, will not be allowed for trekking.

The path will be open for trekking on April 11 and 12 from 5 am to 10 am, only on these two days.

Annaprasadam, water and buttermilk distribution, security and medical arrangements have been made for the safety of sevaks and over 300 Srivari Sevaks have been deployed for this task.

The Additional EO instructed TTD forest and vigilance sleuths to be vigilant and also keep a watch on fire safety measures while the devotees are trekking Tumburu Theertham.

All the department officials in Tirumala were present.