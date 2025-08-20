Additional EO reviews water resources availability in Tirumala

Tirumala: The Tirumal Tirupati Devasthanams Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary on Tuesday reviewed on the availability of water resources and its consumption in all the dams in Tirumala and Tirupati in view of the upcoming annual Brahmotsavams and also directed the concerned officials to prepare an audit of water availability and consumption with a future perspective. The review meeting took place at the Gokulam Rest House in Tirumala on Tuesday.

The Additional EO has directed the concerned officials to obtain a report from the Irrigation Department on the structural stability of the dams in Tirumala.

He also instructed them to collect a data on water availability, water release and water consumption for the last 5 to 10 years and then analyze it through specialized experts and submit a report.

The officials stated that the current water reserves are sufficient enough to cater to the needs of the devotees till this December.

The Additional EO also directed to make plans so that if the rain water in the upcoming Karthika month can be stored better and its consumption can be rationalized, it will be sufficient for the coming months.

The officials were also instructed to examine the possibilities of increasing the water storage capacity keeping in view the future requirements. EE waterworks Sudhakar and other officials were present.