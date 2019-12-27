Additional VMC Commissioner K Shakuntala inspects public toilets in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: VMC Additional Commissioner (general) K Shakuntala on Friday instructed the maintenance staff of public, community toilets and urinals to keep them clean. As part of the 'Swachh Survekshan- 2020' and to obtain a better rank for the VMC, the Additional Commissioner made a field visit of toilets and urinals in the city.

She visited ESI road and Government Hospital and inspected the maintenance of toilets. She instructed the staff to keep the toilets clean and hygienic and told the staff to educate the people on how to use and keep the toilets clean. She also inspected the sanitary vending machine and told the workers to wear gloves and mask while at work.