Addressing basic problems in Ongole top priority, says Mayor Gangada Sujatha

Ongole: Ongole Municipal Corporation Mayor Gangada Sujatha assumed office on Wednesday and declared that she would work on all pending issues in the town on a priority basis and try to address them soon.

Sujatha took the responsibilities as Mayor after performing puja in her chamber as part of a grand ceremony held by the OMC staff and local YSR Congress Party members. The Santhanuthalapadu MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu, wife of Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy- Sachidevi, Ongole town YSRCP president Singaraju Venkata Rao, her family members and other corporators and staff participated in the event and congratulated Sujatha for becoming the first Mayor of the urban local body, after it was upgraded from a Municipality to a Municipal Corporation.

After accepting the responsibilities, Sujatha thanked the Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, YSRCP leaders and corporators from the town, especially the leaders and public from her 18th division and expressed thanks.

She said that she would cooperate with the OMC staff and people and sought coordination in addressing the issues in the town. She said that she already had the knowledge of many challenges haunting the town like drinking water, drainages, electricity and roads.

She said that some people already brought to her notice that there were no toilets facility for women in the slums and they are suffering from mosquitoes and shortage of drinking water.

She added that as the summer has already arrived, they would take the provision of drinking water to the denizens as the first priority issue in the agenda for the first council meeting, which will be scheduled in a month. She said that some of the colonies require streetlights and they would also be provided soon.