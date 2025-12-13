  1. Home
Aditya Hospital extends aid to kin of staffer

  13 Dec 2025 6:15 AM IST
Aditya Hospital extends aid to kin of staffer
Guntur: Aditya Medicover Hospital Managing Director and renowned orthopaedic and joint replacement surgeon Dr Pakanati Krishna Shravanth has demonstrated his generosity by handing over a cheque for Rs 2.5 lakh to the kin of Radharapu Narendra Babu, who worked as a marketing executive in the same hospital, lost his life in a recent road accident, leaving his family shattered.

After learning about the incident, Dr Krishna Shravanth visited Narendra Babu’s family on Friday.

Hospital MD and noted neurology specialist Dr Amulya was also present.

Aditya Medicover HospitalRoad AccidentFinancial AssistanceDr Krishna ShravanthGuntur
